Comfort Inn will 'help develop destination Tobago'

The rooftop pool area at Comfort Inn & Suites gives guests a view of Scarborough and the Atlantic Ocean. - David Reid

Tobago now has 74 rooms added to its capacity as Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel has opened its doors.

The hotel, which features a rooftop infinity pool on the sixth floor overlooking the island’s capital, has ocean and city views from Orange Hill Road in Scarborough and is the first Choice Hotel franchised in TT.

Following a tour on Thursday, general manager Maria Yip-John said Tobago is extremely fortunate.

“We have opened! It has been a long road as because of covid19. This project has started so many times, so we’re very excited to finally be open. We’re also very proud to bring Comfort Inn and Suites to Tobago.”

She said the hotel has have a mixture of standard rooms and suites. And, of course, we're bringing the name of Comfort Inn and Suites to Tobago.

"So this will now open up Tobago to the international market, it's a little bit more. It will actually help with the airlift because, of course, there's more recognition, the branded hotels always helped to develop a destination.”

The rooms and suites all include amenities such as a mini fridge, microwave oven, coffee percolator, electronic safe and television with premium movie channels.

The outdoor features include a gym and spa, as well as a restaurant which are open to hotel guests and non-guests alike.

"If you’re staying with us as a guest, you’re entitled to a complimentary breakfast daily. We also have a shuttle that would meet you on arrival to the island, whether it is by the airport or by the seaport. We have also a shuttle that goes to the beach daily, so we take you to the beach and bring you back.”

The “highly trained” staff has also been sourced from the island, she said adding that the hotel is not only providing ample employment.

“I am proud to say the staff have all been sourced here from Tobago and even those who have been abroad, they chose to come back, so that is something.

"Apart from our staff, we’re also trying to use local suppliers where possible, because we do genuinely want to give back to the island."

But why should one choose Comfort Inn?

Giving a slight chuckle, she said: “For one thing, it is the new kid on the block. But realistically, the name says it all, Comfort Inn – it really is comfortable to be here. It is a warmth, it is an embrace. We have premium bedding, so the rooms, the beds, are exceptionally comfortable, and we have all the amenities that you need in your room.”

The Williams family of Bethel were at the restaurant, and commented, “From the time we entered, right through the service was really excellent: the waiters, the reception, everybody. We had a tour of the building – everything was good.”