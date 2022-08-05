Trinidad Northern win St Lucia Carnival Rugby 7s

TRINIDAD Northern Rugby Football Club were crowned champion of the inaugural St Lucia Carnival Rugby 7s Tournament.

Shakeel “Kenyan” White was integral in affirming the emphatic 31-10 title win and was adjudged as Man of the Tournament.

From the kick-off, the boys in blue had their first try which was dotted down by James Phillip while Chris Hudson added the extra two points.

James added another while Dyte, added a third. Hudson converted two of three tries to end the half at 19-0 in favour of Northern.

The second half started off slowly for the Northern boys as they gave away penalties. This led to a yellow card to Andrew Lobo, which gave Island Sharks the advantage.

With added pressure on the TT team, Island Sharks managed to get two in and brought the score to 19-10 just before the Lobo returned to the field.

However, Northern quickly added two more tries to the tally as they got back to a full seven, with tries coming from Hudson and Joshua Marson. This surge ended all hopes for Island Sharks.

Altogether, for Trinidad Northern, a squad of 24 (13 players, 11 support staff) attended.