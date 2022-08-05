Thanks for still wearing masks

Some people in Scarborough, Tobago still opted to wear their masks even though the legal requirement to do so has been lifted. - David Reid

THE EDITOR: I thank all those who, despite the lifting of the mask mandate, remain masked in public places. I know many of you have no real fear of the covid19 virus because you are young and strong. However, you have chosen to protect the elderly and infirm, both your loved ones at home and even perfect strangers who may interact with you.

When I look around at the great majority of people on busy streets, in groceries and at church, I see evidence of great love.

The Bible says, how can you say you love God whom you have not seen and do not love your brother whom you have seen? Mask wearers, you certainly are showing what it is to love your brother. Thank God for you all, and may He in turn shower His tremendous blessings upon you.

God is love.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando