Paved roads in three years

THE EDITOR: Many citizens have been complaining and writing about the parlous state of the roads. But why complain?

When "mamaguy season" starts in 2025 and the incumbents want another five years’ "wuk," all the money which the Works and Transport Minister said we do not have, will "magically" appear.

There will be road paving, like water running freely from burst WASA mains. And like true "bobolees" over the years, we will fall for the "mamaguism."

Meanwhile, hold strain for three years and continue to pay massive amounts of money to fix your vehicles.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope