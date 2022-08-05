OCM reports good financial performance

ONE Caribbean Media (OCM) group has recorded a good financial performance over the first six months of this year.

In a brief statement attached to its consolidated unaudited financial results for this period, OCM chairman Farees Hosein said the group reported revenues of $159 million.

This represented a 14 per cent increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2021.

Hosein said OCM's media assets improved performances were "due to the easing of covid19 restrictions regionally."

Those assets include the Trinidad Express, Nation Newspaper (Barbados) and the Grenada Broadcasting Network.

Hosein also said its non-media investments in real estate, internet services, renewable energy and manufacturing had solid financial performances over the last six months.

He was confident of continued improvements in OCM's media and non-media assets in the second half of this year.