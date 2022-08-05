No sense, Abdulah

David Abdulah - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Wealth tax makes no sense. Not because these multinational energy companies, banks and large local corporations make profits means other people become poorer. They could just increase the prices of their goods and services, making it worse for consumers. Or they could just leave.

How about holding the Government accountable for its spending?

Perhaps David Abdulah could explain why it’s unfair for the rich to keep the money they earn and not unfair to take someone else’s money. Taxing the rich is not social justice. That is jealousy and spite.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas