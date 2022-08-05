Nikoli Blackman qualifies for FINA World Youth Champs

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman, 16, has qualified for the FINA World Youth Swimming Championship in Lima, Peru.

This meet splashes off at the Vedena Aquatic Centre in Lima and will be held from August 30 to September 4. Blackman, who is currently participating at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, will be accompanied by coach Joseph McLeod.

The six-day competition will be held with preliminary heats in the morning and semi-final and medal races in the evening. All morning sessions swim off from 9:30am (TT time) and evening sessions, from 6pm.

A statement issued by the Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) on Wednesday congratulated Blackman on World Championship berth.

“The ASATT and the fraternity convey best wishes to Blackman and McLeod as they prepare to carry our national flag with pride during the championships.”

It has not yet been confirmed which events Blackman will be competing in.

At the Pan Am Age Group Championship trials, held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva in April, Blackman became the youngest ever swimmer from this region to dip below 23 seconds in the 50 metres freestyle.

He clocked a nippy 22.89s and finished behind TT compatriot and Olympian Dylan Carter, who touched the wall in 22.15s.

The Marlins Swim Club representative then broke the Pan Am Age Group Championship meet record on his way to gold in the boys’ 15-17 100m freestyle. He touched the wall in 50.91s.

Blackman is also a two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year.