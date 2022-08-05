More pie in the sky from Kamla

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar is once more journeying through the promised land. She has used the Emancipation Day celebrations to peddle her vacuous and unadulterated campaigning to pledge anything in her delusional bid to return to office.

Her latest pie-in-the-sky vow is that she will establish a pan factory when she returns to office. Now if that is meant to attract votes, then Persad-Bissessar should have used it as a manifesto undertaking in 2015. She certainly would have been able to retain, if not increase, her 29 seats in Parliament. She would have been able to sweep the polls with more than the 431,000 votes she then possessed.

Agonisingly for her, she missed the rhythm and ended up being beaten as a long-forgotten road march.

Her tenure is now a distant memory never to be revived.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando