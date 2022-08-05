Joseph Cadogan, Luca Shamsi grab consolation Davis Cup victory

Trinidad and Tobago's Luca Shamsi - ROGER JACOB

JOSEPH Cadogan and Luca Shamsi won their doubles match against their Nicaraguan opponents at the 2022 Davis Cup Tennis tournament on Wednesday, but lost the series 2-1 at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Thursday.

Cadogan and Shamsi defeated Luis Marquez and Alfredo Gallegos 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles match.

Nicaragua won both singles matches.

Marquez defeated Nabeel Mohammed 6-2, 7-5 and Gallegos got past past Akiel Duke 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

On Thursday there were also victories for Bermuda, Aruba and Antigua and Barbuda. Bermuda outlasted Honduras 2-1, Aruba got past Cuba 2-1 and Antigua and Barbuda prevailed with a 2-1 win over Haiti.

On Friday from 10 am, Trinidad and Tobago will play US Virgin Islands and Aruba will face Nicaragua.