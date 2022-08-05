Joseph Cadogan, Luca Shamsi grab consolation Davis Cup victory
JOSEPH Cadogan and Luca Shamsi won their doubles match against their Nicaraguan opponents at the 2022 Davis Cup Tennis tournament on Wednesday, but lost the series 2-1 at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Thursday.
Cadogan and Shamsi defeated Luis Marquez and Alfredo Gallegos 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles match.
Nicaragua won both singles matches.
Marquez defeated Nabeel Mohammed 6-2, 7-5 and Gallegos got past past Akiel Duke 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
On Thursday there were also victories for Bermuda, Aruba and Antigua and Barbuda. Bermuda outlasted Honduras 2-1, Aruba got past Cuba 2-1 and Antigua and Barbuda prevailed with a 2-1 win over Haiti.
On Friday from 10 am, Trinidad and Tobago will play US Virgin Islands and Aruba will face Nicaragua.
