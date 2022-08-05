Government officials: Covid19 not slowing down PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister continues to make a steady recovery from covid19.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, senior government officials on Friday said Dr Rowley continues to work despite remaining in isolation at the Prime Minister's official residence in St Ann's.

One official said, "He is his usual self. There's no slowing him down. He is running non-stop."

This official added that Rowley chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's virtually and continues to work virtually for the time being.

A second official said Rowley is adhering to covid19 protocols and should soon be out of isolation.

On August 1, government officials said Rowley had overcome the initial covid19 symptoms he was experiencing and was making a steady recovery. His symptoms were described as very mild.

In a statement on July 29, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said he had tested positive for covid19.

Rowley is fully vaccinated and received two boosters.

The OPM said Rowley will remain in isolation in keeping with the current covid19 protocols.

He cancelled all of his engagements over the long Emancipation Day weekend.

These included an Emancipation function on July 29 at the Diplomatic Centre. The function was hosted by other Cabinet ministers.

On April 6, 2021, Rowley tested positive for covid19 while in Tobago. He stayed in isolation at the Prime Minister's official residence at Blenheimfrom April 6-26, during his recovery.