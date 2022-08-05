309 new covid19 cases, 4 deaths

Image courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health, in its update on Friday, reported 309 new covid19 cases and four deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry said the fatalities were one elderly male, two elderly females and one middle aged male with multiple comorbidities.

The cases were identified from samples collected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 4,065.

As of Friday, there were 6,465 active covid19 cases. Of those, 166 were warded at hospital with none at step-down facilities.

To date, 715, 653 people, or 51.1 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Since March 12, 2020 172,576 samples have tested positive for covid19 at all testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago.