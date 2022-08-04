TT wins 18 gospel awards

Charmaine Thomas, left, Rebekah Fuentes, Positive, Reuel Lynch, Farenite, Nigel Lewis, Sherwin Gardner, Marc Isaacs, Josh Samaroo and Kersha Garner. - courtesy Kermit Taylor

Trinidad and Tobago won 18 awards at the 25th Caribbean Gospel Music Awards held in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Silver Jubilee of the Marlin Awards, the Caribbean Gospel Music Awards show was held at the Dr Myles E Munroe Diplomat Centre in Nassau on July 3,

TT won 18 out of the 54 categories noted on their website www.marlinawards.com, said a media release.

MusicTT and Excellent Stores sponsored the trip for five five reps from TT to attend the event: Rebekah Fuentes (Marlin Awards official judge), Kersha Garner (artiste manager), Reuel Lynch (music producer), Marc Isaacs (gospel artiste) and Samuel "Farenite"Selkridge (gospel artiste). Also attending were gospel artistes Joel Murray aka Positive and Josh Samaroo.

TT gospel artiste Sherwin Gardner, who resides within Nassau, met the TT team who flew in.

All gospel artistes attending were presented with award and Positive, had the most wins with five categories.