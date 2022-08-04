Trinidad and Tobago performing artiste is 2022 Erasmus scholar

Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago Peter Cavendish poses for a photo alongside Breige Wilson who is the 2022 Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship awardee. Wilson was awarded a full scholarship to study at the University of Clermont Auvergne in France where she will pursue an international master’s degree in dance knowledge, practice and heritage. - Photo courtesy the EU Delegation to TT

TRIPLE threat TT performing artiste Breige Wilson is the newest Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship awardee.

An European Union release on Thursday said the dancer, singer and actress was awarded a full scholarship to study at the University of Clermont Auvergne in France, where she will do an international master’s degree in dance knowledge, practice and heritage.

“I have been applying for full scholarships since 2016,” Wilson said. “In 2021 I decided to try for an Erasmus scholarship. I want an international acting career, so I saw this as an opportunity to venture into that. I also wanted to travel to Portugal and I knew (that under Erasmus+) studying at a tertiary level could provide opportunities for travel.”

Since the scholarship requires students to study at a minimum of three universities in three different European countries, Wilson, who will leave for France to begin her studies in September, will have the opportunity to fulfil her desire to travel internationally. To complete her degree, she will also study at the University of Szeged in Hungary, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the University of Roehampton in London.

EU representative to TT Peter Cavendish encouraged more university graduates to apply for the Erasmus scholarship, saying, “As we can see from Breige’s achievement, the scope of postgraduate study that one can engage in under the Erasmus programme is broad and goes well beyond traditional academics. Trinidad and Tobago is replete with talented individuals who can excel if only they first seize the opportunity, like Breige did, and apply.

“Here is a young lady full of energy, creativity, an entrepreneurial spirit and a readiness to give back – the very type of person that the Erasmus scholarships are designed for. I have no doubt that Briege will make a meaningful contribution to the development of culture and the arts in TT and in the region. “

The release said Wilson who comes from a “family of creatives,” hopes to develop businesses that support the Caribbean creative arts sector. In addition, she plans to use her research into Caribbean dance and theatrical performance styles “to increase global recognition of, and respect for, the distinctive styles of dance, music and theatre of Trinidad and Tobago and the region.”

The Erasmus scholarship covers the cost of a student’s participation in the programme, travel and a living allowance. To apply, the release said people should first consult the programme catalogue for information about degree offerings via the link: https://www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/erasmus-mundus-catalogue_en and can access more information about the programme from the delegation’s website: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/trinidad-and-tobago/travel-study_en?s=156#8454