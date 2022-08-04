Still awaiting HDC refund

File photo: HDC building South Quay

THE EDITOR: I am in receipt of correspondence from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), dated January 16, 2016, informing me that I overpaid on my mortgage and would be refunded.

Since then I have visited the head office once a month, from 2016 to May, a total of 77 times, inquiring about this issue, only to be told on each occasion "it in the audit."

It is passing strange that an audit of a simple calculation is taking so many years.

Recently the managing director was very detailed about tenants in arrears.

It is hoped she would not be delinquent and address the refunds owed to homeowners.

The HDC should immediately address this situation before it is faced with a slew of legal actions.

HORACE HUTSON

Chaguanas