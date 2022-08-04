Penal Rotary head to address mental health and violence

Brian Ramathally, left, Debbie Roopchand, Vijay Boochoon and Deoraj Ramsingh. -

NEWLY-installed president of the Rotary Club of Penal, Deoraj Ramsingh has set his sights on urgently tackling mental health, domestic and school violence, as he seeks to continue the club’s legacy of humanitarian service, peace and goodwill.

Ramsingh has succeeded immediate past president Vijay Boochoon. He was installed at a recent handing-over ceremony held at Doc’s Ranch, Phillipine.

Ramsingh challenged his new board to do more than the bare necessity to help exceed its mandate and expectation to create a more peaceful and sustainable space.

“Complacency will set us back. Doing the bare minimum is unacceptable. Growth and change are painful, but a dereliction of duty is a disservice to our cause. Let us embrace the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he urged the new board, which includes secretary Deonarine Jaggernauth, who was voted Rotarian of the year 2021/22.

The family of Youth Service chair Dr Akenath Misit was recognised for its annual contribution to the Rotary International Foundation

While honoured to lead the club to promote peace, protect the environment, fight diseases, save mothers and children, support education while growing local economies, Ramsingh expressed some consternation about the legacy he is expected to continue.

“I am grateful that we are able to influence change, but apprehensive about what the future holds, given the economic, financial, social and other challenges that lie ahead, as our world is not only trying its best to free itself from the clutches of covid19 but brace the far-reaching negative impact of the Russia/ Ukraine war.

“With consideration for all that is taking place internationally, and given our own unique and very challenging local context, there are needs to be met, and the Rotary Club of Penal definitely has a place and ready market for our purpose.”

He said human beings were not given life and talent just to get an education, become gainfully employed and earn a living just to care for their own family, but for a greater purpose.

“We are empowered to help those in need – our fellow men – as well as take care of our space.

“As Rotarians, we must face some harsh realities about what is taking place around us, in our communities, and in our space with reference to the social, economic, and other ills currently plaguing our society.”

He identified health and environmental issues which he said require urgent attention, such as personal healthcare and well-being, creating awareness of the cause and impact of non-communicable diseases, issues surrounding mental health, domestic violence, violence in schools, promoting the concept and benefits of peace within communities, and the environmental impact of climate change.

“We need to engage in programmes geared towards protecting, maintaining, and sustaining mankind and our environment,” he said.

Rotary Club board

president – Deoraj Ramsingh

immediate past president – Vijay Boochoon

secretary– Deonarine Jaggernauth

treasurer – Karmalain Manohar

sargeant at arms – Ricky Sieupersad

youth service chair – Akenath Misir

service projects chair – Chandoo Seeraj

club administration chair – Darcelle Leanna Doodnath

membership chair – Nirvana Rambalack

public image chair – Travis Diljohn

director – Diana Antoine

director – Jason Gopie