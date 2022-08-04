Mutual Fund Association elects 2022/23 board

The Mutual Fund Association of TT (MFATT), which spearheads the development and growth of the country's mutual fund industry, held its 14th annual general meeting on July 21 to elect a board of directors for 2022-2023.

The board will consist of:

· Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd

· Bourse Securities Ltd

· First Citizens Portfolio and Investment Management Services Ltd

· Guardian Group Trust Ltd

· Home Mortgage Bank

· JMMB Investments (TT) Ltd

· RBC Investment Management Ltd

· Republic Bank Ltd

· Sagicor Life Inc

· Scotia Investments TT Ltd

· TT Unit Trust Corporation

Member representatives were also appointed, including: Krystal Salazar of Scotia Investments as chairman; Carla Kelshall of Republic Bank as vice chairman; and Alesha Phelps of Sagicor Life as treasurer.

The MFATT was incorporated under the Companies Act 1995 on May 5, 2008. It seeks to set the benchmark for professionals operating in the mutual fund arena, including but not limited to mutual fund providers, sponsors, trustees, distributors, investment managers, advisers and administrators.