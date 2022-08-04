Las Cuevas couple shot a total of seven times, autopsy finds

THE Las Cuevas couple murdered at their home on July 29 died from multiple gunshot wounds as the wife was shot three times and the husband four.

The autopsy report revealed 41-year-old Shereen Bailey-Valdez was shot once in the head, abdomen and vagina, while Hollis Valdez was shot four times in the upper body including the head. The couple were found on the floor of their bedroom at Rincon Road at about 7.45 am last Friday.

Three days later, the decomposing body of Franklin Abel Clement, the man suspected of killing them, was found in the Rincon Forest. His body is yet to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

The couple worked together as lifeguards at the Las Cuevas beach and had recently rekindled their relationship when they were killed.