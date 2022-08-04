Jereem eases into 200m semis at Commonwealth Games

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago races in his heat of the men's 200m during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Thursday. (AP Photo) -

DEFENDING 200-metre Commonwealth Games champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago cruised into the semifinals of the event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England, on Thursday.

Richards, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, won heat four in round one in a time of 20.68 seconds.

Sibusiso Matsenjwa of Eswatini ended second in 20.79 and also booked a place in the semifinals. Also qualifying from heat four were Warren Hazel of St Kitts and Nevis (21.17) and Ibrahim Bangura of Sierra Leone (21.28).

TT athlete Kyle Greaux clocked 21.01 to finish second in heat five and earn a place in the semifinals. Joseph Amoah of Ghana won the heat in 20.58.

In heat one, TT’s Dwight St Hillaire was second in 20.85 and will also line up in the semifinals. Finishing ahead of St Hillaire was Emmanuel Eseme of Cameron in 20.44.

The men’s 200m semifinals will be held on Friday, from 2.09 pm TT time.

In round one of the women’s 200m, Mauricia Prieto was the only TT athlete to compete.

Prieto finished fourth in heat five to seal a place in the semifinals. The heat was won by Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah in 22.80, who won the 100m title on Wednesday.

The women’s 200m semifinals will take place on Friday, from 3.15 pm.