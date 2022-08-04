First Citizens revises APO transfer dates

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

First Citizens Holdings Ltd has announced that its dates for transfer of shares in its now closed additional public offering has been pushed back to the end of August.

In a release posted on the TT Stock Exchange website, First Citizens said the dates presented in the prospectus were revised to allow for sufficient time to review and process the applications.

The notification of allotment of shares was moved back from August 18 to August 29. Transfer of proceeds from the sale of shares, electronic transfer of refunds and transfer dates of shares to successful purchasers were pushed back from August 19 to August 30.

First Citizens launched the additional public offering on June 28 and it closed on July 28. It offered 10,869,565 ordinary shares for sale to the public.