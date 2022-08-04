Climate change? We don’t all have to die

THE EDITOR: A few years ago I was shocked to the core of my being by the release and success of the movie The Perfect Storm. This is because as a writer myself I knew there was a great hidden meaning within the movie that had to be true for so many people to view it.

So I began to ask myself and my friends some very serious questions, such as why did nobody survive and why was the perfect storm the convergence of a number of perfect storms from all directions.

I have now shared all that I know via Facebook, e-mail and a brief that I have generated. All I can now add or remind readers of is that human civilisation is on the verge of a complete, global, systemic collapse starting in some countries this summer with war, famine and pestilence on an unprecedented scale in human history.

I am merely a voice permitted by the Creator to warn you. I also have a history in the media so I know that some things in the media appear in code that only those who are trained can decipher.

The Financial Times therefore put quite a bit of fear into my soul when it wrote several months ago that billions of people are going to die because of climate change. In great alarm I called up old friends and used all of the goodwill that I have with the powers that be to find out what is really going on.

To my amazement I found that billions of people are indeed going to die due to a solar readjustment called the grand solar minimum. In a strange manifestation of great kindness, those who guard human civilisation are taking steps to maximise the number of those who survive by allowing those who are not prepared to perish by the billions.

World leaders like the patriotic Japanese former prime minister who refused to play along may be executed – as he may have been. Those like the Italian PM who try to resign are not going to be allowed to do so. The leaders like the PM of Sri Lanka who take instructions are going to have to flee their countries for their lives or face possible execution.

However, we do not all have to die. There are many good books available online about how to survive a global or local collapse of civilisation, famine, pestilence and war, among other things, including martial law. We can survive if we immediately avail ourselves of the wisdom that is readily available. You see, as long as there is life there is hope.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town