Café Barista joins CPL as official coffee

CAFÉ Barista said it is excited to announce its multi-year sponsorship as the official coffee of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Known as The Biggest Party in Sport, the CPL combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

Over the past ten years, the CPL has been unifying fans in the Caribbean space, with exciting matches, where players from different countries form an alliance to showcase their talents. The broadcast and digital viewership has reportedly passed 500 million in both 2020 and in 2021, to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.

Aligned to the brand’s ethos of creating and savouring moments, Café Barista said it is proud to be a part of this experience where fans can truly savour the moment. The CPL bowls off on August 31 with matches being held in TT, Guyana, St Kitts and St Lucia.