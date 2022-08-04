Aruba, Cuba victorious at Davis Cup

-

ARUBA and Cuba both recorded victories over their opponents when the Davis Cup, called the World Cup of tennis, continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Wednesday.

Aruba defeated US Virgin Islands 3-0. Frederick Sydow got past Finlay Miller 6-1, 6-1, Patrick Sydow outlasted Tomas Del Olmo 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 and the Sydow pair then defeated Tomas and Luca Del Olmo 6-2, 6-1.

Cuba emerged with a 2-1 win over Nicaragua.

Cuban Osmel Rivera Granja outlasted Francisco Bendana of Nicaragua 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, before Joaquin Guilleme levelled the contest for Nicaragua with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Osviel Turino.

In the doubles decider, Granja and Yoan Perez of Cuba were 7-6, 6-3 winners over Bendana and Luis Marquez.

On Thursday, TT will play Nicaragua, Cuba will face Aruba, Bermuda will tackle Honduras and Antigua and Barbuda will battle against Haiti.