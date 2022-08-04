361 new covid19 cases, 4 deaths

File photo

The Ministry of Health, in its update on Thursday, reported 361 new covid19 cases and four deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry said the fatalities were two elderly males and two elderly females with multiple comorbidities.

The cases were identified from samples collected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 4,061.

As of Wednesday, there were 6,369 active covid19 cases. Of those, 160 were warded at hospital with none at step-down facilities.

To date, 715, 617 people, or 51.1 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Since March 12, 2020 172,267 samples have tested positive for covid19 at all testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago.