Woman in grief after son killed by police in Laventille

SHOT DEAD: Kyle King. -

AFTER hearing that her son was killed by police, a Laventille mother questioned what she did in life to deserve such misery.

The woman, who when Newsday contacted her asked not to be named, said she immediately started looking for a flight home from Guyana where she was vacationing. She is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning on the first available flight.

A relative of the deceased, Kyle King, said having to tell his mother of his death was one of the hardest things he ever did. Newsday was told the incident happened at about 1.30 am on Tuesday at Laventille Road, St Barbs.

“You could imagine the conversation between me and that man's mother this morning? She was asking what she do,” the relative said.

The mother said she was told of the killing at about 7 am on Tuesday morning, and the first thing she thought of was getting back home.

“We have many questions. I am a believer in Jesus Christ. I'm living my life the best that I can for Christ. We will have the question why and will not have the answer, and I have come to terms with that years ago.”

King, a dual citizen of Barbados and TT, lived at Boxhill Trace, St Barbs, Laventille. He last spoke with the mother of his four-month-old daughter just after 12 am telling her he just woke up and could not drop off medication for her as previously planned.

At 5.50 pm the police service’s public information unit said it had no information on the shooting.

Relatives said police told them the car King was driving was involved in a shooting in Belmont or Gonzales, and police tried unsuccessfully to intercept the vehicle. It was only when he almost got home, he allegedly opened fire on them and they returned fire killing him.

Relatives who live less than five minutes walking distance from where the incident happened were told after neighbours called them to ask about King.

King’s brother, Keston Bailey, was murdered on November 29 last year. Police said gunmen in a black Nissan Note drove into Despers Drive, Desperlie Crescent, Laventille, and killed Bailey, two teenagers, and wounded others.

The killer walked into a house where Joshua Francis and Shervon Charles, both 17, along with Bailey, 31, were and killed them. The killer also shot four others, who were in the house, and fled.

In December, Ron Anthony Grant, 34, of Picton Road, Laventille, was charged with murdering the three, and with attempting to murder the others.

Relatives said Bailey was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he was killed.

King, they said, was a hardworking man who sacrificed for his family and, after moving to permanently to live in TT, he worked as a taxi driver and as a mechanic.

Asked if she believes she will get justice for King’s death, his mother said, “I don't have money to pay no lawyer. I am not going to stress and fuss and run up and down to be turned round and round for years.

“As I said, I believe in God and what God is on His throne, he will fight my battles. And there is a time to come when everybody will have to stand before God and give account for their actions. And that is my comfort, because that is what I believe.”

The call ended abruptly after that, and attempts to reconnect were unsuccessful.

Two other female relatives of King said he had two personalities. He would be jolly one minute, and reclusive the next, but neither of the two “personalities” were criminally inclined.

The women, one of whom is the mother of his daughter, asked not to be named. They said King, who was a DJ in Barbados, went by the name DJ Flawless King. They said he loved drag racing – both as a spectator and participant.

The mother of his child added: “When it comes to family, he used to go all out. He will take his last and spend it to make sure we had everything.”

She said they have been a couple for two years.

Both women said they expect and will be demanding justice, and will be going to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on Wednesday.