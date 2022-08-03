Where are the signs?

THE EDITOR: Last week Thursday I was on my way home being driven by someone in a pickup. We were on the left side of the road. In front of us was a flatbed truck with a car on top.

As we approached Food Basket on the Eastern Main Road heading west, at about 10 am, a driver, heading east, decided he would use the middle lane.

Coming down the middle lane, heading west, was a speeding pickup.

All I remember was the car in the middle lane, heading east, suddenly veering towards us and the speeding pickup veering to its right. The flatbed truck with the car on top barely escaped. By the grace of God a four-way smash-up was avoided.

The car heading east was chock-full of what seemed to be family members.

The signage to let motorists know when to use the middle lane, between the traffic lights from St Joseph to the traffic lights at Mt Lambert, are virtually non-existent.

The couple which exists face north instead of east-west and vice versa.

Many accidents here have been caused by lawless drivers. However, there are some who do not traverse this area very often and there are no signs to indicate when to use the middle lane.

Could the Ministry of Works and Transport please spend some dollars and place a few east-west and west-east facing signs to let drivers know when to use the middle lane?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope