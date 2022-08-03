Two men murdered in separate shootings on Tuesday

TWO men, including a man who had survived a previous murder attempt, were shot dead on Tuesday.

In the second incident, police said PH taxi driver Ricardo Simon was declared dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot in the back while working.

Police reported that at about 10.30 pm Simon was heading east along Hermitage Road, Belmont when he was shot. The 49-year-old, of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille, hit several cars before flipping over.

He was taken to hospital and was declared dead.

Police could not say if his killing was a robbery gone wrong or a hit.

In the second incident, Sherwin Julien died after he was shot in the head and neck while at a bar in St Augustine.

Police reported that at about 4.24 pm, Julien, who was shot moths ago, was at Gate Boy's Bar, UWI, St Augustine, when two gunmen started shooting on him. Julien survived a gun attack in March after he and another man were ambushed at Kelly Village, Caroni on March 10.

CCTV footage of the killing was shared on social media on Wednesday. The 25-second clip showed a man pretending to be a customer enter the bar and fidget with his pockets.

He then puts himself in Julien’s way before shooting him in the neck. As Julien falls to the ground the gunman keeps firing, hitting him in the head and body. Then another man enters and shoots Julien as well. They both run out the bar after shooting him.

When approached at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James on Wednesday, two female relatives of Julien said they did not want to speak to the media.

Police said Julien’s killing is gang-related.