Two men charged with murdering three

TWO men have been charged with murdering three others in three separate incidents.

In a media release on Wednesday, police said a Chaguanas man was charged with murdering two people and an Arouca man was charged with killing his stepfather.

The release said Clevon Housand, 32, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was charged with killing Akeem James and Riaz Isahak. The two men were gunned down in separate incidents on April 18.

James, 27, of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting while liming outside his home with a group of other men. He was declared dead at the Chaguanas Health Centre.

While police were investigating James’s killing, they got information about Isahak’s murder. Isahak, 32, of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, was shot in the abdomen at Bhagaloo Trace, Extension and died at the scene.

Housand is also charged with possession of an AR15 and several rounds of assorted ammunition. He was charged by WPC Jenelle Mohammed.

The other person charged with murder was Delson Andrews, 44, of Five Rivers, Arouca. Andrews is charged with killing his stepfather, 84-year-old Evans Henry.

Henry was beaten to death on July 2 at his home. Andrews was charged by PC Lancaster.