Romany, Mahabir top Freedom Run 5K

Competitors take off in the Walke Street Emancipation Committee Feedom Run 5K in Sangre Grande on Monday. Photo by Stephon Nicholas

Nicholas Romany and Shardie Mahabir took the men's and women's titles at the annual Walke Street Emancipation Committee Freedom Run 5K on Monday afternoon in Sangre Grande.

The race, which was in its 20th year, attracted near 300 competitors, who made their way from Walke Street through the heart of Sangre Grande, and back to the starting point. Cash prizes of $800, $500 and $400 were awarded in the men's and women's open categories for the top three places.

Romany, representing TT Road Runners Club, crossed the line first in just over 16 minutes in relatively cool conditions. Coming in second was veteran Guyanese runner Kelvin Johnson, who was just ahead of Phillip James.

Mahabir, representing One-a-Week Multi-Sport Club, finished strongly to beat the other women. Chantel Lemaitre crossed the line in second, and former winner April Francis finished third.

In the over 64 category, Errol James placed first among the men and Susannah Joefield won the women's prize.

Sweaters won the $500 award for largest team in uniform.

Organiser Montsho Masimba said he was pleased with this year's staging of the Freedom Run which brought out members of the community to participate and spectate.

"I think it was an excellent event. It was pretty well organised. We touched base with a lot of new people. We are in collaboration with One-a-Week. We had a slight conversation with a member of the TT Olympic Committee. We had a former member of the NAAA. All of them are prepared now to recognise the Walke Street Emancipation Freedom Run as part of the calendar of events for 5K in TT."

The Walke Street Emancipation Committee also gave a special award to former badminton coach and musician Melvin "Fitzmelo" Thomas and posthumously honoured educator Annette Felicia Brizan, the former principal of North Eastern College.