Princes Town businessman shot, robbed

File photo

PRINCES TOWN police are investigating the shooting of a businessman during a robbery around noon on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows an armed man, dressed in black, walking up to the owner of Phats International of Princes Town.

The gunman points the gun at the owner and grabs the chain from around his neck. There is a struggle and the gun man fires and dashes out of the business place as the owner falls to the floor.

Reports indicate the injury was not fatal and the victim was taken to hospital.

The story will be updated as more information comes to hand.