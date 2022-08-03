Laventille taxi driver dies after being shot in the back

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

A 49-year-old Laventille man is dead after being shot in the back while working on Tuesday night.

Police said Ricardo Simon of Upper Wharton Street was working his taxi in Belmont just before midnight when he was shot.

They said at about 11.45 pm, Simon was at Agostini Street, Belmont, when he was shot. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police could not say whether the incident was a robbery gone wrong or was a hit.