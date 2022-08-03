Greedy People coming to Central Bank

Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh will direct the RS/RR Productions’ latest comedy, Greedy People.

As in-house directors their behind-the-scenes dedication and hard work ethic have earned them a few Cacique Awards. Their openness to suggestions from the cast and crew has earned them the respect of their peers, a media release said.

Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh have directed and acted in many other plays by RS/RR Productions such as: Men Are Dogs, Looking For Mr Big, Eat Ah Food, Bailout, Hotel 21, The Naughty Minister, My Crazy, Crazy Life, and Ladies’ Room.

Greedy People, a hilarious new comedy will be staged at the Central Bank Auditorium on August 6 and 7, for two nights only.

Tickets are on sale at all outlets and at Central Bank box office from 12-6 pm.