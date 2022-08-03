Dylan Carter, Andwuelle Wright advance to finals at Commonwealth Games

TT’s Jerod Elcock, right, competes in his men’s 100m heat during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. AP Photo -

JOEL BAILEY AND

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter and long jumper Andwuelle Wright both qualified for finals in their respective events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday.

Carter swimming in semifinal one of the men’s 50-metre freestyle finished second in 22.35 seconds to seal a place in Wednesday’s final at 2.45 pm, TT time. Carter will swim out of lane two in the final.

Winning semifinal one was Australian Tom Nowakowski in 22.20 and Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore also booked a spot in the final when he finished third in 22.36.

Five swimmers qualified for the final from semifinal two including Benjamin Proud of England (21.63), Canadian Joshua Edwards (21.92), Lewis Burras of England (21.92), Lamar Taylor of Bahamas (22.45) and Australian Grayson Bell (22.55).

Earlier, Carter qualified for the semi-final.

Carter, who was fourth in the men’s 50m butterfly final on Saturday, placed second in his first-round heat (heat nine) in 22.48, with Burras prevailing in 22.09.

Graham Chatoor did not progress to the final of the men’s 1,500m freestyle.

Competing in lane seven, in heat two, he finished fifth and last in 16 minutes, 10.96 seconds.

There were mixed results in the qualifying round of the men’s long jump for the TT athletes.

Wright, who contracted covid19 last year and was forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics, had a leap of 7.58m in Group A to book a spot in Thursday’s final.

Kelsey Daniel had a season’s best attempt of 7.49m in Group B, but he was not among the 12 best performers, who advanced to the final.

Wright will have to improve on his performance in the final as his 7.58m effort was the 12th best in the qualification phase.

Michelle-Lee Ahye, the 2018 women’s 100-metre champ, comfortably advanced to the semifinal round, after winning heat five in 11.14.

Khalifa St Fort was fourth in heat three, in 11.49, but was unable to progress to the semis, while Leah Bertrand was a non-starter in heat seven. The women’s 100m semis will take place on Wednesday, from 2.35 pm.

The trio of Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison and Jerod Elcock all booked places in Wednesday’s semi-final of the men’s 100m event.

Benjamin was second in heat six in 10.34, trailing Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon, who finished in 10.06. Harrison, in heat eight, placed third in 10.37, behind Jamaica’s Conroy Jones (10.28) and Scotland’s Adam Thomas (10.30). And Elcock won heat ten in 10.26.

In the three semi-final races, which are carded from 2.10 pm, Harrison will feature in lane two in the first semi, Elcock will compete in lane four in the second semi, and Benjamin has been drawn in lane nine in the third semi.

The judoka pair of Jelanie Boyce and Xavier Jones failed to advance past the round of 16, in their various divisions.

Boyce was beaten 11-0 by Northern Ireland’s Joshua Green in the men’s -73 kilogrammes, while Jones lost to Barbados’ Asa Weithers 10-0.

In beach volleyball, the TT duo of Suraya Chase and Phylecia Armstrong were beaten 21-7, 21-6 by Australia’s Mariafe Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, in the women’s preliminary round Pool B.

The TT netballers suffered an 80-24 defeat to New Zealand in Pool B. Joelisa Cooper completed 13 out of 15 attempts and Afeisha Noel scored 11 out of 12 for TT.

Also competing on Wednesday will be Gabriella Wood in women’s judo. Wood will face Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand from 5 am in the women’s +78kg quarterfinals. In table tennis, the trio of Rheann Chung, Catherine Spicer and Derron Douglas will line up in the singles competition. Chung and Spicer compete from 4.30 am and Douglas will serve off at 12.10 pm.