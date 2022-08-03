Carter misses out on Commonwealth Games medal again

Benjamin Proud of England celebrates with Edward Burras, also of England, left, after winning the gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle final during the swimming competition of the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a medal for the second time at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England, on Wednesday.

Carter finished fourth in the men’s 50-metre freestyle final in 22.10 seconds. Winning gold was Benjamin Proud of England in 21.36, Lewis Burras of England earned silver in 21.68 and Canadian Joshua Edwards took bronze in 22.02.

It was Carter’s second fourth-place finish at the games after missing out on a medal in the men’s 50m butterfly, on Saturday.