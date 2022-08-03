$3.6m bail for 2 cops charged with corruption

PC Rishi Mohan - Photo courtesy TTPS

TWO police officers were each granted bail of $1.8 million to cover seven charges of misbehaviour in public office, unlawfully and dishonestly agreeing to accept and receive money.

In a release on Wednesday, the police said PCs Ronald Ramsome, 27, and Rishi Mohan, 36, both received station bail from justices of the peace earlier this week at the St Joseph police station.

The release said the two will appear in the Tunapuna and Arima magistrates’ courts later this month.

It said in April, a man met two officers at a location in north Trinidad where he was allegedly asked to pay $700,000 to forgo prosecution in a criminal matter.

The police said, over time, the man said he made five payments totalling $201,1000. A report was made to the police and officers of the Professional Standards Bureau launched an investigation.

The probe was led by acting senior Supt Suzette Martin, and supervised by Supt Montrichard, and included Insp Narine, acting Sgt Mohammed, and acting corporals Joefield and Sampson.

Mohan and Ransome were arrested on July 26 and were charged by PC Horsford on August 1.

Mohan is represented by attorney Kelston Pope. Attorney Ian Brooks represents Ransome.