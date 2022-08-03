227 new covid19 cases, 3 deaths

The Ministry of Health, in its 4 pm update on Wednesday, reported 227 new covid19 cases and three deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry said the fatalities were an elderly male and two elderly females with multiple comorbidities.

The cases were identified from samples collected on Monday and Tuesday.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 4,057.

As of Wednesday, there were 6,175 active covid19 cases. Of those, 156 were warded at hospital with none at step-down facilities.

To date, 715, 585 people, or 51.1 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Since March 12, 2020 171,906 samples have tested positive for covid19 at all testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago.