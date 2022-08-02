TT struggle on first day at Davis Cup singles

Ebolum Nwokolo - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND Tobago recorded a losing start to their Group IV Americas Group B 2022 Davis Cup singles campaign at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday.

Against Aruba's Frederick Sydow in the opening men’s singles two division, TT’s Joseph Cadogan won the first set 6-4 but went down 6-3, 6-4 in the following two sets.

Competing in the men’s singles division one, Ebolum Nwokolo followed a similar pattern; he took the first set 6-4 against Aruba's Patrick Sydow but lost the next two sets 6-2, 6-2.

In other division one matches, Bermudan Tyriq Simons beat Haitian Christopher Bogelin 6-3, 6-0; US Virgin Islands’ Tomas Del Olmo defeated Cuban Osviel Turino 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and Antiguan Jody Maginley ousted Honduran Alejandro Obando 6-2, 6-4.

Matches continue on Tuesday.

OTHER RESULTS –

Men Singles Two: Richard Mallory (Bermuda) def. James Germinal (Haiti) 7-5, 6-2; Osmel Granja (Cuba) def. Nicholas Bass (USVI) 6-1, 6-3; Keny Turcios (Honduras) def. Cordell Williams (Antigua) 6-0, 6-0.