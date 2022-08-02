Thompson, Bailey win crosscountry titles

Participants on the start line at the Cross Country 5K Race, hosted by Bafasports, at the Queen's Park Savannah, on Saturday. - Bafasports

OMARI Thompson and Aniqah Bailey were crowned the winners of the Cross Country 5K Race hosted by Bafasports at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on Saturday.

Thompson took the men’s and overall category in 20 minutes and 39 seconds (20:39), Dillon Pierre was second in 21:17 and Lionel Dandrade ended third in 21:46.

Bailey, who represented TT at the 2022 Carifta Games, easily won the women’s category in 22:11. She was eighth overall.

Shardie Mahabir was second in 25:00 and Chantel Le Maitre finished third in 25:17.

Team awards will also be presented. In the men’s category One A Week Youth Academy claimed first prize with 25 points, Warriors of Westeros ended second with 105 and Men at War rounded off the top three with 106 points. The lowest number of points a team gets the better.

East Outrageous were the fastest team among the women. ending with 201 points, Dream Team were second with 260 points and Queens of Westeros ended third with 276 points.