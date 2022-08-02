Students shine at spoken-word event at SAPA

Miracle Carr is presented with the first prize by Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at spoken word event at SAPA on June 22. - Photo courtesy Israel Ramjohn

Ten primary school students were recognised in the National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd’s Renewable Minds Poetry/Spoken word Creative Showcase at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

The event was held two Fridays ago through the combined sponsorship of National Energy, NGC, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, and the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (LABIDCO).

The ten students were the top poets in a competition held during April and June in which 120 students from 50 schools competed and shared original poems and spoken-word pieces about renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The competition was held on www.pennacool.com and invited primary-school students to learn about renewable energy and energy efficiency.

At the event, Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said it was important to integrate arts and science when raising awareness about climate change.

“Appropriate educational content on climate should be promoted at all levels of the education system,” she said. “To this end we are very happy to work with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and National Energy to include renewable energy and energy efficiency in the primary school curriculum.”

Also speaking at the event, National Energy president Dr Vernon Paltoo commended the children and the programme itself.

“The competition not only sought to educate our primary school students about climate change, renewable energy, greenhouse gas reduction and energy efficiency, but also exposed them to the solutions geared toward attaining a bright and sustainable future for themselves.”