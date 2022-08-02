Soca Harmony ends Crown Prince’s Triple Crown hopes

John O'Brien -

SOCA HARMONY ended Crown Prince’s hopes for the Triple Crown with a convincing victory in Monday’s National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Midsummer Classic.

This was the feature race of Race Day 14, of the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

On a sloppy turf track, due to heavy overnight rain, Soca Harmony, ridden by Nobel Abrego (who came out of retirement for the day’s proceedings), registered its second straight win at the Arima venue.

The John O’Brien-trained three-year-old moved ahead of Davindra on the 800-metre mark, and held off a challenge, on the final bend, by Crown Prince (ridden by Brian Boodramsingh), to prevail by eight-and-three-quarter lengths.

Among the jockeys, Boodramsingh, Dillon Khelawan and Ricardo Jadoo each rode two winners, while O’Brien was the top trainer with three victories.

The ARC 2022 season will continue with Race Day 15 on Independence Day, August 31.