Sinanan, get serious or get out

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Having heard the comments of Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan that the main reason for the lack of maintenance of our roadways is the lack of money, I find this hard to believe as the 2022 budget allocates his ministry more than $3 billion.

Therefore, what may I ask was this money spent on? As we say in local parlance, “Wey de money gone?”

This must be the worst excuse ever given, but then again we have the Attorney General saying he forgot and he was a junior counsel.

Nonetheless, this is nothing more than an acceptance of failure on Minister Sinanan’s part. After all, we saw where a businessman had to tell citizens to fix the roads themselves and even used it as a way to plug his hardware.

This is where the minister has taken our nation. He looks at our citizens and laughs it off by saying we have no money. Yet there are videos on social media showing that the areas where the well-off and affluent live, the roads are being paved and are well maintained.

So, I ask, is there only money to help where the PNM’s friends and financiers live? Mr Minister, you took an oath to do your job properly and fairly.

Our country has been reduced to a nation of potholes in every street. It’s embarrassing, to say the least, and the fact that you can reduce yourself to such an answer is a crying shame.

Minister, get serious or get out.

BRIAN BAIG

attorney