Robinson-Regis: Independence plans going ahead

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. -

PLANNING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has said the work of the inter-ministerial committee overseeing this country's 60th Independence anniversary celebrations was proceeding.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, she said, "I will be having a media conference on it. We met and so on and are proceeding."

Asked about a budget for the celebrations and for more details of planned events, Robinson-Regis said such details would be given at the media briefing, whose date was still to be set.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement on July 13 that a year-long celebration of TT's diamond anniversary would be organised by a working committee of several ministries chaired by Robinson-Regis.

This committee included the Office of the Prime Minister and the ministries of Tourism, Culture and the Arts; Youth Development and National Service; Sport and Community Development; and National Security; and Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

Trinidad and Tobago achieved its independence on August 31, 1962, with the 60th anniversary due in four weeks.

However, the OPM's statement on "plans for a year-long celebration" said this would include diplomatic events; cultural activities, competitions and caravans; youth-based activities; school-based competitions; community-based activities, events, competitions; awards, dinners and ceremonies; television, radio and newspaper features and nationwide exhibitions.

It also said, "Among the events being planned are the launch of a national logo, 60th-anniversary commemorative stamps and coin, national parades, gala concerts as well as other sporting and cultural events designed to showcase the multicultural, multi-ethnic, and truly cosmopolitan nature of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Care has also been taken to ensure that these activities are spread throughout TT."