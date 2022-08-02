Police seize gun, cash, cigarettes
POLICE arrested four people on Sunday in response to a report of a robbery on the same day.
According to police reports, officers from the Southern Division were on mobile patrol along the SS Erin Road, Debe when they received a report of a robbery
The officers intercepted a gold-coloured vehicle which was occupied by three men and a woman.
The vehicle was searched. A Beretta pistol and magazine, a quantity of cash and cigarettes were found inside the vehicle.
The quartet were arrested. They were taken to the San Fernando Police Station where charges are expected to be laid
