Police seize gun, cash, cigarettes

File photo

POLICE arrested four people on Sunday in response to a report of a robbery on the same day.

According to police reports, officers from the Southern Division were on mobile patrol along the SS Erin Road, Debe when they received a report of a robbery

The officers intercepted a gold-coloured vehicle which was occupied by three men and a woman.

The vehicle was searched. A Beretta pistol and magazine, a quantity of cash and cigarettes were found inside the vehicle.

The quartet were arrested. They were taken to the San Fernando Police Station where charges are expected to be laid