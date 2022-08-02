Police reviewing extra-duty policies for events

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob -

Acting police commissioner Mc Donald Jacob has said the police service is re-evaluating and monitoring its policies and procedures for extra-duty arrangements with fete promoters and event organisers, to reduce the likelihood of irregularities and discrepancies.

He made the statement during a meeting with the TT Promoters’ Association on Saturday at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

A release from the police said all parties arrived at a mutual agreement “to willingly work together in addressing issues such as having and adhering to clear policy, resolving the strength of police officers at events and ensuring future collaboration to enhance the symbiotic relationship of both entities ahead of the 2023 Carnival season.”

Present at the meeting from the police service were Jacob, acting deputy commissioners of police Erla Christopher – Operations and Administration and Support, and Wendell Williams – Intelligence and Investigation; and acting senior superintendents Neil Brandon John for the Port of Spain Division and Anthony Remy for the Western Division. They represented two of the ten policing divisions that host the most major events during the regular Carnival season.

Representing the Promoters’ Association were president Jerome “Rome” Precilla and advocate Paige De Leon.

Jacob told the association the police will implement further guidelines to what was already outlined in its extra duty policy to address some of the critical challenges raised by the association.

On July 25, the police issued a statement on their guidelines on extra duty and the requirements of both divisional commanders and promoters.

De Leon said she was “pleased with the discussions” as both organisations remain committed to supporting the nation’s creatives, culture and livelihoods.

The organisations are expected to meet in the future as the established policies are reviewed and monitored.