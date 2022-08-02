Point Fortin man drowns while saving girl, 11

Otis Morrison drowned while at Clifton Hill beach, Point Fortin. -

GOOD Samaritan Otis Morrison drowned after rescuing an 11-year old from a mishap at sea on Emancipation Day.

Reports said the Point Fortin father was at Guapo Beach, (formerly Clifton Hill Beach) on Monday when the girl fell off a jet ski and called out for help.

Without hesitation, Morrison, 30 of Salick Trace, Gonzales, Guapo, rushed to save the child. She was rescued.

But while saving her, Morrison reportedly got into difficulties. Other swimmers pulled him out of the water and tried to resuscitate him, but he was unresponsive.

Morrison was taken to the nearby Point Fortin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are taking place.