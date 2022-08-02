PM recovering steadily from covid19

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister is making a steady recovery from covid19.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, senior government officials on Monday said Dr Rowley is having "a covid Emancipation Day."

Rowley is currently in isolation at the Prime Minister's official residence in St Ann's.

Government officials said Rowley has overcome the initial symptoms he was experiencing and is making a steady recovery.

In a statement on July 29, the Office of the Prime Minister OPM) said Rowley tested positive for covid19.

Rowley is fully vaccinated and received two boosters.

His symptoms were described as very mild.

The OPM said Rowley will remain in isolation in keeping with the current covid19 protocols.

He cancelled all of his engagements over the long Emancipation Day weekend.

These included an Emancipation function on July 29 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. The function was hosted by some Cabinet ministers.

On April 6, 2021, Rowley tested positive for covid19 while he was in Tobago. He stayed in isolation at the Prime Minister's official residence at Blenheim, Tobago from April 6 to 26, 2021, during his recovery.