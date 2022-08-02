No autopsy after a week, Tobago baby's family frustrated

Scarborough General Hospital. FILE PHOTO

One week after a three-month-old baby arrived dead at the Scarborough General Hospital from a Carnbee daycare centre, relatives are complaining that they are still waiting for an autopsy to be done.

On Tuesday, Snr Supt Benjamin confirmed a police investigation into the incident has begun. Officers at the Shirvan Road Police Station interviewed the babysitter and are awaiting the autopsy results to move forward with inquiries.

On the morning of July 26, the baby girl was dropped off at the daycare and was reportedly fine. But hours later, the child’s mother was alerted to an emergency and told that the babysitter was taking the baby to the Scarborough General Hospital.

When the mother arrived, doctors were trying to resuscitate the child, but were unsuccessful.

Police were unaware of the matter when Newsday contacted Benjamin on Friday. He said it was common practice for hospital officials to alert the police to matters like this, but acknowledged that there was a communication gap which must be addressed.

In an interview with Newsday on Tuesday, a relative said the family is disgruntled by the lack of communication and effort from the hospital and mortuary staff.

The relative lamented that a file on the baby from the hospital had not reached the mortuary, which is on the same compound.

The relative said mortuary staff told the family a pathologist is expected to be in Tobago on Wednesday, However, they could not confirm when the autopsy would be done.

Tobago Regional Health Authority CEO Simon Wiltshire on Tuesday said that the authority will do its own investigation in the communication gap discussed by the police. He said that a forensic pathologist will be coming from Trinidad to conduct the autopsy.

He declined further comment on the issue stressing that "it is a police matter."

Secretary for Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said she is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.