NGC to pave Wrightson Road on Tuesday night

Wrightson Road in Port of Spain - Photo by Roger Jacob

The National Gas Company has said it will be repaving Wrightson Road on Tuesday night.

This follows work to divert a segment of its 16-inch low-pressure pipeline under the road, done on Monday.

In a media release NGC said the work will take place from 7 pm on Tuesday to 4 am on Wednesday.