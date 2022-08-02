Ministry, get serious about repairing roads

THE EDITOR: It is amazing to see the amount of citizens all over Trinidad complaining about the potholes in our roads throughout the country and burning tyres in protest. Driving on our roads could be really frustrating and costly.

In the Port of Spain areas, there is a pothole by the traffic lights as you turn right from Mucurapo Road heading west to the Cocorite stretch and has been there for quite a while. There are also a couple of potholes on the Western Main Road heading east, at the beginning of the flyover towards St James.

Mucurapo Road is in terrible condition and needs repaving. The Western Main Road, St James, and St Clair Avenue heading towards the Savannah also need repaving. Damian Road has quite a few potholes close to Warren Street that need fixing. Practically all the streets in and around downtown Port of Spain are laden with potholes.

In other words, the streets of Port of Spain are all in a terrible condition. I therefore hope the Ministry of Works and Transport takes note, stops making excuses and gets serious about fixing and repairing our roads.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley