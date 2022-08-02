India take 2-1 lead over West Indies in T20 series

West Indies' Jason Holder fields from his own bowling as India's Suryakumar Yadav makes it to the crease during the third T20 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

A HALF century by Suryakumar Yadav steered India to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies in the third T20 of the five-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts, on Tuesday.

The win gave India a 2-1 lead in the series.

West Indies posted 164/5 batting first with opener Kyle Mayers cracking 73 off 50 balls. Mayers, who struck eight fours and four sixes, put on 57 in 7.2 overs for the first wicket with Brandon King.

However, when King fell for 20 the innings lost momentum and West Indies struggled during the middle overs.

Captain Nicholas Pooran hit 22, but it came off 23 deliveries. Rovman Powell (23 off 14) and Shimron Hetmyer (20 off 12) tried to give the innings some impetus.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed 2/35 in four overs for India.

In reply, Yadav slammed 76 off 44 deliveries to guide India to 165/3 in 19 overs.

Captain and opener Rohit Sharma retired hurt on 11, but Shreyas Iyer (24) and Rishabh Pant (33 not out) both contributed to ensure India won comfortably.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the best bowler for West Indies with 1/28 in four overs.

The fourth and fifth matches of the series will be played in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

Both matches bowl off at 10.30 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 164/5 (20 overs) – Kyle Mayers 73, Rovman Powell 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35 vs INDIA 165/3 (19 overs) –Suryakumar Yadav 76, Rishabh Pant 33 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/28. India won by seven wickets