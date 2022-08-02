Fireworks are doing harm

THE EDITOR: The Fireworks Action Coalition of TT (FACTT) read with concern the press ads in the daily print media on July 20 advertising the proposed fireworks displays at the Queen’s Park Savannah, San Fernando Hill and Arima Velodrome on August 31.

The members of FACTT, like all patriots, stand proud with the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as we celebrate 60 years of independence. We submit, however, that true patriotism would be better demonstrated by actions which promote a social responsibility and which improve the health and welfare of the environment and of all human and non-human animals.

Why not have a national “plant-a-tree” or “clean-a-beach” celebration possibly capped by peaceful and beautiful laser light displays? The point being, we have to change to develop. But change we have not.

Nineteen years have passed since the Law Reform Commission prepared a report (2003) on legislating the use of fireworks and successive administrations have done nothing. The commission submitted a Policy Paper on Fireworks in 2020 which states:

“The risks, nuisance and threat to national security associated with fireworks provides sufficient impetus for the industry to be strictly controlled. In the interests of national security and public safety, this policy should be formulated and incorporated within the legislative framework as a matter of utmost urgency.”

Still the Government does nothing to motivate compassion and social responsibility and does not seem to recognise the influence that fireworks have on our youth and the potential for shaping a violent society. Is it simply easier to blame bad parenting?

After many consultations by joint select committees of Parliament, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and private sector organisations, very good recommendations have gone unheeded. Today we address the urgent need for action by the EMA.

The World Health Organization identifies 120 decibels (dB) as the pain threshold for sound and that hearing loss can start to occur from about 85 dB. Fireworks are typically above 150 dB and can even reach 170 dB or more.

Compare that with an aircraft taking off – 120 dB; a car horn – 110 dB; a truck or motorcycle – 90 dB. Apply the increased decibel level of fireworks to the extended time period of the displays and compare that to an aircraft taking off, car horn, etc. Fireworks are doing harm!

There is no such thing as noiseless or silent fireworks. Those fireworks referred to as noiseless or silent are actually just less noisy and can emit sounds at about 70 dB at the point of explosion. The growth of fireworks, both in terms of usage and noise level, has dramatically increased over the years to the extent that the industry is causing harm to the citizens of TT and the Government continues to do nothing to protect its citizens from a health, safety and national security perspective.

The FACTT submits that, until legislation is passed, it be required that all use of fireworks must be approved and licensed by the EMA and that the locations approved for the disbursement of fireworks must result in not more than a 60 dB noise level impacting medical facilities, homes for the elderly, farms, animal sanctuaries and residential areas, in consideration of 175 dB at the point of explosion. We leave that distance determination to the experts but it may be a mile or two.

We call on the EMA to ponder this requirement in considering the application submitted by FireOne Fireworks for their event on August 31.

ROGER MARSHALL

for FACTT